Cabrera went 1-for-5 and scored a run in Monday's 10-2 win over the Angels.

Although he has just three hits in 30 at-bats since July 30, Cabrera has appeared in all of Pittsburgh's games in August, starting six times. While he's likely frustrated with his recent results, the 35-year-old has seen an uptick in playing time. Cabrera is batting .287/.318.417 with six homers and 38 RBI in 315 plate appearances.

