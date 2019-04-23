Cabrera, who is starting Tuesday in left field, has two hits in his last 23 at-bats.

Playing time might be harder to come by for the 34-year-old following the return of Gregory Polanco. Cabrera had played 14 games in right field prior to Polanco's return but tried left field for the first time Monday. He muffed one ball in the left-field corner and later slipped on the warning track retrieving another extra-base hit. Given the combination of PNC Park's spacious left field dimensions and Cabrera's limited range, look for the veteran to be lifted for defensive replacements. Starting left fielder Corey Dickerson is expected back in early May, too.