Pirates' Melky Cabrera: Takes seat for day game
Cabrera is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Cardinals.
With Gregory Polanco (shoulder) and Lonnie Chisenhall (finger) both opening the season on the injured list, Cabrera, who had been attending spring training as a non-roster invitee, broke camp as the Pirates' primary right fielder. After going hitless in the season opener Thursday, Cabrera bounced back with a two-hit performance in Sunday's series finale with the Reds. He'll sit in favor of Pablo Reyes as the Pirates play their second consecutive day game.
