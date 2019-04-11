Cabrera went 0-for-3 against the Cubs on Wednesday, lowering his batting average to .393.

He's started eight of the Pirates' first 10 games, seeing plenty of playing time due to a plethora of injuries to Pittsburgh's outfielders. There may be no better time in 2019 to own the 34-year-old outfielder, given the combination of his good health and expanded opportunity. He has 11 hits in 28 at-bats, including two doubles and three RBI. Cabrera will likely return to a bench role in May, when the likes of Gregory Polanco (shoulder), Corey Dickerson (shoulder) and Lonnie Chisenhall (finger) return to action.

