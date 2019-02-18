Cabrera appears to have a decent chance of breaking camp with Pittsburgh as a bench player while making occasional starts, the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reports.

He's expected to compete with fellow newcomer Lonnie Chisenhall for playing time while Gregory Polanco (shoulder) recovers from offseason surgery in April and May. "If Melky plays to the best of his ability and Lonnie plays to the best of his ability, it will be interesting to see where they can take it," Pirates manager Clint Hurdle said. "Melky provides us with a bat on both sides of the plate and his ability to go play both corners can provide valuable experience, as well, and more depth." General manager Neal Huntington added that he's looking for Cabrera to add "some veteran presence in the position player group ... and a guy that can still hit at the major-league level."