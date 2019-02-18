Pirates' Melky Cabrera: Tentative role disclosed
Cabrera appears to have a decent chance of breaking camp with Pittsburgh as a bench player while making occasional starts, the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reports.
He's expected to compete with fellow newcomer Lonnie Chisenhall for playing time while Gregory Polanco (shoulder) recovers from offseason surgery in April and May. "If Melky plays to the best of his ability and Lonnie plays to the best of his ability, it will be interesting to see where they can take it," Pirates manager Clint Hurdle said. "Melky provides us with a bat on both sides of the plate and his ability to go play both corners can provide valuable experience, as well, and more depth." General manager Neal Huntington added that he's looking for Cabrera to add "some veteran presence in the position player group ... and a guy that can still hit at the major-league level."
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top Fantasy Baseball 2019 sleeper picks
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Ripple effects of Moustakas signing
Signing with the Brewers seems like good news for Mike Moustakas, but Scott White says it's...
-
Fantasy baseball 2019 rankings, busts
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns of some potential busts
-
12-team Head-to-head points auction
Every auction is different, of course, but Scott White says it wasn't so surprising to see...
-
Best Fantasy Baseball breakouts 2019
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Sleepers 1.0: Undervalued assets
There are a lot of ways to define a sleeper. Heath Cummings says the most simple way is also...