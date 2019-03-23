Cabrera will break camp on the team's Opening Day roster, John Perrotto of DK Pittsburgh Sports reports.

He's hit .310 in 42 spring at-bats and is expected to see time in the outfield, especially with starting right fielder Gregory Polanco (shoulder) not expected back until May. Once Polanco returns, Cabrera's playing time could be cut, especially with fellow backup Lonnie Chisenhall in the mix. As a result, Cabrera's greatest fantasy value might come in the month of April.

