Chavis went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBI in a 7-6 win over the Padres on Saturday.

After the Padres took the lead in the top of the eighth inning on a Manny Machado two-run homer, Chavis responded in the bottom of the frame with a two-run shot of his own to re-tie the score. The infielder had previously knocked in the Pirates' first run of the game with a first-inning single. Chavis' homer was his first in over a week and third through 60 plate appearances this season. He hit the same number of long balls in 124 plate appearances in 2021.