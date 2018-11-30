Feliz agreed to a one-year deal with the Pirates on Friday to avoid arbitration, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic reports.

Feliz appeared in 47 games with the Pirates during his first year with the organization, logging a 5.66 ERA and 1.51 WHIP with 55 strikeouts in 47.2 innings. Looking ahead, he will have to cut down on his 4.3 BB/9 in order to work in higher-leverage situations and begin the 2019 season on the Opening Day roster.