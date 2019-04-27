Feliz was recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis on Friday.

Feliz has a 5.28 ERA in 168.2 innings of relief at the big-league level. That number is far out of line with his 3.80 FIP and his 3.50 xFIP, and he owns a strong 30.6 percent strikeout rate to go with a high but not terrible 9.6 percent walk rate. Chris Archer was placed on the 10-day injured list with right thumb inflammation in a corresponding move.

