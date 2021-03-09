Feliz (forearm) is scheduled to pitch in relief during Wednesday's Grapefruit League game against the Yankees, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic reports.

Feliz appears poised to pitch in his first game since Aug. 1, when he was removed from his relief appearance against the Cubs due to a forearm strain. The right-hander was able to avoid surgery and instead treated the injury with extended rehab and recovery over the offseason, so he should be good to go for the start of the 2021 campaign. The 27-year-old could factor into the late-inning mix for Pittsburgh to begin the season, but Richard Rodriguez currently looks like the top candidate to save games for the Pirates.