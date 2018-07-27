Feliz was optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis on Friday.

This move does not come as a major surprise, as Feliz has a 5.53 ERA and 1.50 WHIP, despite fanning 47 in 40.2 innings out of the big-league bullpen. He'll look to get into a groove at Triple-A before likely rejoining the big-league club in a few weeks.

