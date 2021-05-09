Feliz was designated for assignment by the Pirates on Sunday, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
The right-hander returned from the injured list Monday but has now been removed from the 40-man roster. Feliz gave up two runs on eight hits with an 8:1 K:BB through 7.2 innings to open the season.
