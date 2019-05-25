Feliz allowed five runs on four hits with a walk while recording just one out and taking the loss as an opener Friday against the Dodgers.

The 25-year-old's first appearance as an opener didn't go so well. The only out Feliz recorded was on a hard line drive, and he gave up four hits, including a double and grand slam, against six batters. Feliz is 2-1 with an 8.25 ERA, 1.75 WHIP and 16 strikeouts in 12 innings this season. With this performance, it seems highly unlikely we'll see Feliz in an opener role again.

More News
Our Latest Stories