Feliz allowed five runs on four hits with a walk while recording just one out and taking the loss as an opener Friday against the Dodgers.

The 25-year-old's first appearance as an opener didn't go so well. The only out Feliz recorded was on a hard line drive, and he gave up four hits, including a double and grand slam, against six batters. Feliz is 2-1 with an 8.25 ERA, 1.75 WHIP and 16 strikeouts in 12 innings this season. With this performance, it seems highly unlikely we'll see Feliz in an opener role again.