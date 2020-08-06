The Pirates ruled Feliz (forearm) out for the season after transferring him to the 45-day injured list Monday, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.

Pittsburgh has lost two key pieces of the bullpen for the remainder of the season in recent days, as Nick Burdi (elbow) was also shut down for good after moving to the 45-day IL on Wednesday. The Pirates diagnosed Feliz with a strained right forearm, an injury that is often a precursor to Tommy John surgery. With the team having yet to announce that any surgery will be in the cards for Feliz, he'll presumably treat the injury through rest and rehab with the hope of being back to full health for spring training in 2021.