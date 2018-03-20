Pirates' Michael Feliz: Earmarked for high-leverage role
Pirates general manager Neal Huntington said Tuesday that Feliz and George Kontos would handle most of the high-leverage work in front of closer Felipe Rivero this season, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.
Aside from a two-inning outing March 7 against the Blue Jays in which he surrendered three home runs, Feliz has looked dominant this spring, conceding just one run while striking out eight batters over his other eight frames. With a career 12.7 K/9 mark in the majors, Feliz has never been lacking in upside, but his issues with the long ball prevented him from settling into a key setup role in a deep Houston bullpen. With fewer impact arms in Pittsburgh's relief corps, Feliz will have a better opportunity to establish himself as a reliable back-end piece, though he won't be a serious ninth-inning challenger with Rivero enjoying plenty of job security on the heels of a breakout of 2017 campaign.
