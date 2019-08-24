Feliz pitched a scoreless inning against the Reds on Friday, striking out all three batters he faced.

He entered the game with runners at the corners and no outs, making his feat even more impressive. Since the beginning of July, Feliz has registered a 1.46 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 29:6 K:BB in 24.2 innings. He's allowed only 6.9 H/9, the lowest mark of his career.