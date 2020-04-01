Feliz, who allowed just one run in five spring outings (4.2 innings), has a good chance of making the team's Opening Day roster, the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reports.

The 26-year-old is excited with the way he threw this spring. "The fastball is my best pitch, and I throw it for strikes more now and my slider has gotten better," Feliz said. "I feel really good. I feel like I'm going to have a good season." He enters 2020 behind Keone Kela, Kyle Crick and possibly Richard Rodriguez in the pecking order for saves, but none of the aforementioned relievers are necessarily sure things. Feliz possesses a closer's arsenal but hasn't thrown strikes consistently. Fantasy owners will want to track the right-hander as Pittsburgh's bullpen situation is likely to change throughout the summer.