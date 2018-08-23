Feliz was optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis on Thursday, Bill Brink of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Feliz saw his first bit of action at the major-league level since July when he came in against the Braves on Tuesday, but he couldn't shake his recent struggles and gave up three earned runs on three hits and one walk in one inning of relief. Across 18 appearances since May 23, he's logged a 9.14 ERA and 1.94 WHIP with 12 walks in 21.2 innings. The Pirates will make a subsequent roster move prior to Friday's series opener in Milwaukee.

