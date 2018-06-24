Pirates' Michael Feliz: Heads to disabled list
Feliz was placed on the 10-day disabled list with right shoulder inflammation Sunday.
Feliz has been struggling lately, posting a 9.95 ERA over his last 11 appearances. He had recorded a stellar 0.90 ERA over his prior 21 outings. The Pirates will hope that the downturn in his performance was injury-related. Clay Holmes was recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis in a corresponding move.
