Feliz is expected to serve as a bridge or setup man, though his showing in spring training will help determine his specific duties, the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reports.

Acquired in the Gerrit Cole trade, Feliz has posted 13.2 K/9 and 13.1 K/9, respectively, in 2016 and 2017. The 24-year-old dealt with shoulder injuries last summer and staggered to a 5.63 ERA in 48 innings, courtesy of a 4.1 BB/9 and 1.56 WHIP. If the hard-throwing righty (96.2 mph fastball avg) can improve his control then he could serve as an eighth-inning setup man for closer Felipe Rivero.