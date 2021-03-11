Feliz (forearm) made his Grapefruit League debut Wednesday, allowing no hits or walks in a scoreless inning against the Yankees.

He threw six of seven pitches for strikes and showed no ill effects from the forearm strain that ended his 2020 campaign prematurely. The power pitcher, armed with a fastball (93.9 mph) and slider mix, has yet to harness his command at the major-league level. The Pirates could give him a shot at closing, but only if options like Richard Rodriguez and Kyle Crick are ineffective or get traded.