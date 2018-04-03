Feliz struck out one batter and walked two in a scoreless eighth inning Monday against Minnesota.

He's picked up two holds in as many days after pitching ineffectively Opening Day. The Pirates would like Feliz to settle in as their seventh-inning bridge to George Kontos and Felipe Rivero. As a result, he'll likely pick up plenty of strikeouts and holds, though fastball command will dictate his success.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories