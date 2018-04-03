Pirates' Michael Feliz: Makes quick rebound
Feliz struck out one batter and walked two in a scoreless eighth inning Monday against Minnesota.
He's picked up two holds in as many days after pitching ineffectively Opening Day. The Pirates would like Feliz to settle in as their seventh-inning bridge to George Kontos and Felipe Rivero. As a result, he'll likely pick up plenty of strikeouts and holds, though fastball command will dictate his success.
