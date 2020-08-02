Feliz (forearm) is expected to undergo an MRI on his right forearm in the next couple days, general manager Ben Cherington told 93.7 The Fan in Pittsburgh on Sunday.

Cherington said that Feliz may have to use a car service to get back from Chicago to Pittsburgh, where he'll get his MRI. Since pitching well in his first outing, Feliz has surrendered six earned runs while recording just two outs.