Feliz will serve as the opener Friday against the Dodgers, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Feliz will make the first "start" of his major-league career Friday, with Steven Brault likely to follow as the primary pitcher. Feliz has a 4.63 ERA, 1.37 WHIP and 16:8 K:BB through 11.2 innings this season.

