Feliz (3-4) earned the win against the Giants on Wednesday after tossing a scoreless fifth inning. He walked two and recorded a pair of strikeouts.

Feliz came into the fifth inning to relieve starter Dario Agrazal, who had allowed two runs (one earned) to score without recording any outs. Feliz walked in a run (charged to Agrazal), allowing the Giants to come within one, but that would be as close as they'd get en route to the win. The victory was the third of the season for the right-hander, who owns a 3.66 ERA and 1.20 WHIP across 53 appearances.