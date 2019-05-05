Feliz earned his first relief win of 2019, hurling a scoreless inning against Oakland on Saturday. He walked one batter and struck out two in the 6-4 victory.

He will likely be presented with an opportunity to serve in high-leverage situations, especially with Keone Kela's shoulder injury and Richard Rodriguez's ineffectiveness. Feliz struggled mightily in his first season with Pittsburgh in 2018 (5.66 ERA, 1.51 WHIP in 47.2 innings), but he's off to a better start this year with five strikeouts in 3.2 scoreless innings.