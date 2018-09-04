Pirates' Michael Feliz: Promoted to majors
Feliz was recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis on Tuesday, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic Pittsburgh reports.
Feliz owns a lackluster 6.05 ERA and 1.56 WHIP across 41.2 big-league innings this season, though he does have 47 strikeouts over that span. He posted a similarly poor 7.20 ERA across 10 innings with Indianapolis. The 25-year-old righty will provide bullpen depth down the stretch, though he'll likely be limited to lower-leverage work.
More News
-
Pirates' Michael Feliz: Heads back to Indianapolis•
-
Pirates' Michael Feliz: Returns to majors•
-
Pirates' Michael Feliz: Demoted to Triple-A•
-
Pirates' Michael Feliz: Season-long struggles continue•
-
Pirates' Michael Feliz: Returns from disabled list•
-
Pirates' Michael Feliz: Could play catch soon•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Roster expansion reveals stars
The season might be winding down, but with rosters expanding, there's plenty of new faces for...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 24
Some younger players are poised to make an impact in the first week of September. Scott White...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 24
A holiday on Monday means a busy week of baseball action, but September call-ups limit the...
-
Ranking the top 25 DL stashes
With the DL becoming less relevant by the day, Scott White wonders how likely certain players...
-
Minor League Barometer: Trending?
Who is about to be promoted to the bigs for September? Here are some of the most prominent...
-
Waivers: Safe to drop Judge now?
What does the Yankees' acquisition of Andrew McCutchen say about Aaron Judge's chances of returning...