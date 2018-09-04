Feliz was recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis on Tuesday, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic Pittsburgh reports.

Feliz owns a lackluster 6.05 ERA and 1.56 WHIP across 41.2 big-league innings this season, though he does have 47 strikeouts over that span. He posted a similarly poor 7.20 ERA across 10 innings with Indianapolis. The 25-year-old righty will provide bullpen depth down the stretch, though he'll likely be limited to lower-leverage work.

