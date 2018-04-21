Feliz walked one batter and struck out a pair in a scoreless eighth inning Friday against Philadelphia.

Since surrendering four earned runs without retiring a batter on Opening Day, Feliz has strung together eight scoreless outings (7.3 innings). He's picked up three holds and could flip-flop roles with the designated eighth-inning reliever, George Kontos, in the near future.

