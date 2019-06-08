Feliz was recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis on Saturday.

Rookie Davis (finger) was placed on the 10-day injured list and Nick Kingham was designated for assignment Saturday, opening up a spot in the bullpen for Feliz. The right-hander will be limited to a low-leverage relief role, and his 8.25 ERA and 1.75 WHIP in 12 major-league appearances in 2019 make him an unappealing fantasy option.

