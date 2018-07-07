Feliz (shoulder) was activated off the 10-day disabled list Saturday, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.

Feliz was at a "no-throw status" as of June 27, so he has made significant progress over the past week-plus. The 25-year-old has a 5.51 ERA and 1.47 WHIP with 39 strikeouts over 32.2 innings this season.

