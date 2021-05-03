Feliz (finger) returned from the injured list Monday.
Feliz had been out since mid-April with a cracked nail. He'd allowed two earned runs in 5.2 innings of work prior to being shut down. Sean Poppen was optioned in a corresponding move.
