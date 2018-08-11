Feliz was recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis on Saturday, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic Pittsburgh reports.

Feliz was sent to the minors in late July after struggling with a 5.53 ERA and 1.50 WHIP over 40.2 innings for the Pirates this season. The 25-year-old returns to the majors with Pittsburgh needing some fresh arms after the bullpen covered 6.1 innings during Friday's 13-10 loss to the Giants.

More News
Our Latest Stories