Since returning from the disabled list in early July, Feliz has allowed four runs (three earned) on eight hits and two walks in six innings.

Feliz's 10.71 K/9 is below his career mark (12.29), while a 4.19 BB/9 is higher than his career average (3.72). In addition, a 79.7 contact rate percentage represents the worst number among his four seasons. With a 5.35 ERA and 1.50 WHIP in 38.2 innings, the 25-year-old has proven to be one of the team's weak bullpen links. He's fallen from the preseason setup man for Felipe Vazquez to a low-leverage arm ranking no higher than fifth among Pittsburgh relievers.