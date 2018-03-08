Pirates' Michael Feliz: Serves up three homers Wednesday
Feliz covered two innings and allowed three hits -- all solo home runs -- in a 21-pitch appearance in Wednesday's 13-4 Grapefruit League loss to the Blue Jays.
Feliz had conceded just one hit and sported a 8:1 K:BB over his first four innings of the spring, but he may have hurt his case for a key bullpen role to open the season based on Wednesday's outing. Though he's ridden his mid-to-upper-90s fastball to K/9 rates above 13 both of the past two seasons, an inability to keep the ball in the yard -- he has surrendered a combined 18 home runs over that same span -- never allowed Feliz to settle into full-time setup work during his time in Houston. Until Feliz proves he can limit the damage on flyballs, it may be difficult for him to gain the trust of Pirates manager Clint Hurdle in the late innings.
