The Pirates transferred Feliz (forearm) to the 45-day injured list Monday, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.
According to Berry, the Pirates initially termed Feliz's injury as "right forearm discomfort" when he was moved to the 10-day IL Sunday. Feliz may have undergone some follow-up testing on the injury, however, as he's now being listed with a forearm strain while he shifts to the 45-day IL. The transactions opens up a spot on the 40-man roster for Yacksel Rios, whose contract was selected from the Pirates' alternate camp site in a corresponding move. Feliz will likely be sidelined until the second half of September and could be done for the season, depending on the severity of the forearm strain.