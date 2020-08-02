Feliz (forearm) was placed on the 10-day injured list Sunday, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic reports.
The 27-year-old was lifted from Saturday's outing with right forearm discomfort after allowing two runs on two hits and a walk while not recording an out. Feliz will be eligible to be activated Aug. 12, but he doesn't have an official timeline for his return.
