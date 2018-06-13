Pirates' Michael Feliz: Snaps slump Tuesday
Feliz struck out two batters in a scoreless eighth inning Tuesday against the Diamondbacks.
The hard-throwing righty had allowed at least one earned run in each of his last six outings, giving up 12 earned runs in 5.2 innings. While Feliz has registered 11 holds, he's compiled an ugly 6.08 ERA and 1.50 WHIP in 26.2 innings. The 24-year-old has failed to take advantage of an opportunity to pick up saves in 2018 due to his own struggles.
