Feliz allowed an earned run on one hit and a walk in one inning against Arizona on Monday.

He needed 29 pitches (including 17 strikes) in his one inning Monday. This follows a disastrous outing last Wednesday when he walked four batters, allowed four runs and recorded just one out (on 33 pitches) against Texas. Feliz initially strung together four straight scoreless outings following his recall to Pittsburgh, but it seems as though he's already reverted back to his ineffectiveness of 2018.