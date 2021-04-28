Feliz (finger) threw a live bullpen, and Wednesday, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Feliz has been on the 10-day injured list since April 16 due to a cracked nail on his right middle finger. Since Feliz isn't used as a long reliever, he presumably won't need extensive time to build up as long as he doesn't experience any setbacks.
