The Astros agreed to trade Feliz to the Pirates on Saturday along with Joe Musgrove, Colin Moran and Jason Martin in exchange for Gerrit Cole, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

The 2017 season was a tough one for Feliz, as he posted a 5.63 ERA over 48 innings, was briefly demoted at one point and later missed time due to a shoulder injury. However, he continued to miss bats at an excellent clip with a fastball that averaged over 96 mph (13.1 K/9), and his .381 BABIP and 69 percent strand rate point to a significant amount of bad luck in his surface stats. He is still just 24 and should serve as a key part of the bridge to closer Felipe Rivero in 2018.