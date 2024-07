Single-A Bradenton placed Kennedy on the 7-day injured list June 16 with an undisclosed injury.

Kennedy, a 19-year-old southpaw, logged a 4.70 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and a 60:11 K:BB in 53.2 innings across 11 starts for the Marauders before landing on the shelf. His 3.35 xFIP and 21.6 K-BB% were strong marks, and he is a better prospect than his Single-A ERA suggests.