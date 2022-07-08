site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Pirates' Michael Perez: Checks out of lineup Friday
RotoWire Staff
Perez isn't in the lineup Friday against the Brewers.
Perez has gone 0-for-8 with a strikeout over his last three games and will sit for the second time in the last three matchups. Jason Delay is starting behind the dish and batting ninth.
