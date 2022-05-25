site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Pirates' Michael Perez: Out of lineup Wednesday
RotoWire Staff
Perez is not in the lineup for Wednesday's series finale versus the Rockies.
After going 0-for-6 over the last two contests, Perez will receive a day off Wednesday. Tyler Heineman will get the start at catcher and bat ninth in the game.
