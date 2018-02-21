Saunders agreed to a minor-league contract with Pittsburgh on Wednesday which includes an invite to spring camp.

Last season, Saunders wasn't able to repeat his All-Star form from 2016, slashing just .202/.256/.344 with six home runs and 21 RBI in 73 games. He began the year with Philadelphia, but returned to Toronto after being released by the Phillies in late June. He will be given an opportunity to compete for a spot on the Opening Day roster, but the Pirates' starting outfield is pretty well set, with Jordan Luplow heading into camp as the fourth outfielder and top prospect Austin Meadows waiting for his chance at the Triple-A level.