Pirates' Michael Saunders: Comes to terms with Pirates
Saunders agreed to a minor-league contract with Pittsburgh on Wednesday which includes an invite to spring camp.
Last season, Saunders wasn't able to repeat his All-Star form from 2016, slashing just .202/.256/.344 with six home runs and 21 RBI in 73 games. He began the year with Philadelphia, but returned to Toronto after being released by the Phillies in late June. He will be given an opportunity to compete for a spot on the Opening Day roster, but the Pirates' starting outfield is pretty well set, with Jordan Luplow heading into camp as the fourth outfielder and top prospect Austin Meadows waiting for his chance at the Triple-A level.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Michael Saunders: Leaves team for birth of child•
-
Blue Jays' Michael Saunders: Joining big-league club•
-
Blue Jays' Michael Saunders: Inks minors deal with Toronto•
-
Michael Saunders: Released Friday•
-
Phillies' Michael Saunders: DFA'd Tuesday•
-
Phillies' Michael Saunders: Scratched from Sunday's lineup•
-
12-team NL-only Rotisserie auction
Eric Hosmer is on the NL side of the ledger, and J.D. Martinez is not. Scott White and company...
-
Podcast: Pay up for Jansen?
Scott and Heath present different philosophies that could lead you to a Fantasy championship...
-
Red Sox decision good for J.D. Martinez
J.D. Martinez is finally off the board, and joining the Red Sox could maximize his abilities...
-
Fantasy Baseball: biggest 2018 busts
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Yoenis Cespedes, Jon Lester...
-
Ranking Twins' assets with Odorizzi
The Twins added Jake Odorizzi, which they desperately needed. But it's not a great thing for...
-
How does Hosmer's choice impact value?
The Padres made a rare free agent splash Saturday, agreeing to an eight-year deal with Eric...