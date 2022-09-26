The Pirates activated Andujar ahead of Monday's game against the Reds. He'll serve as the Pirates' designated hitter and No. 3 batter in the series opener.

Andujar will immediately report to the big-league club after the Pirates claimed him off waivers from the Yankees over the weekend. Since slugging 27 home runs in the 2018 season to finish second behind Shohei Ohtani in the American League Rookie of the Year balloting, Andujar found playing time hard to come by with the Yankees over the subsequent four seasons and slashed an underwhelming .228/.255/.318 across 376 plate appearances in the majors during that stretch. The Pirates are expected to give Andujar a look as a regular in the lineup over the final week and a half of the season with the hope that the change of scenery reinvigorates the 27-year-old.