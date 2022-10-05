Andujar went 1-for-5 with a double, a run scored and two RBI on Tuesday against the Cardinals.
Andujar tallied an RBI double in the third inning after driving in a run on a fielder's choice two frames earlier. In eight games with the Pirates, Andujar has hit just .188. However, he has struck out at only a 13.9 percent clip and has also tallied nine RBI and three runs scored.
