Andujar went 1-for-5 with a double, a run scored and two RBI on Tuesday against the Cardinals.

Andujar tallied an RBI double in the third inning after driving in a run on a fielder's choice two frames earlier. In eight games with the Pirates, Andujar has hit just .188. However, he has struck out at only a 13.9 percent clip and has also tallied nine RBI and three runs scored.