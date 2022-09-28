Andujar went 1-for-4 with a double and three RBI on Tuesday against the Reds.

Andujar made his lone hit of the contest count, as he cleared the bases with a double in the seventh inning to drive in the game-winning runs. Andujar has served as the designated hitter in both of his games since being claimed off waivers by the Pirates, and he's hit third and fifth in the order. He should continue to get plenty of plate appearances as the regular season winds down, and he already has four RBI with his new club.