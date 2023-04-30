Andujar went 4-for-5 with two home runs, a walk and six total RBI across both games of Saturday's doubleheader against Washington.

Andujar was called up from Triple-A Indianapolis Saturday morning and started the first game of the twin bill in right field while batting sixth. He plated the Pirates' first run with a single in the second inning, then broke a 2-2 tie with a two-run shot in the sixth. In Game 2, Andujar came off the bench in the seventh frame and belted a three-run homer in the ninth. He's had limited big-league success since smacking 27 homers and batting .297 for the Yankees in 2018, but Andujar may have earned some additional time on Pittsburgh's big-league roster with his big day Saturday.