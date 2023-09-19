Andujar is absent from the lineup Tuesday versus the Cubs.
Andujar boasts a .333/.371/.606 batting line in 35 plate appearances since being called up Sept. 1 from Triple-A Indianapolis, but he has started only two of the Pirates' last six games. Josh Palacios will fill the DH role Tuesday as Bryan Reynolds, Jack Suwinski and Henry Davis canvass the outfield.
