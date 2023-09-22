Andujar went 3-for-4 with a double, three RBI and a stolen base Thursday in an 8-6 victory versus the Cubs.

Andujar made the most of his first start in four days, driving in each of Pittsburgh's first three runs. He finished with three hits for the second time in his past seven games. Andujar has been a big contributor for the Pirates since being called up Sept. 1, slashing .368/.400/.632 with two homers, four doubles, 10 RBI, seven runs and two thefts over 12 contests during that span.